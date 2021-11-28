Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Nov. 22-28

A look back on the week that was!

Sometimes kids follow in their parents' footsteps, like taking over a business, but one family has kept a tradition and brotherhood alive for three generations. If you ever need help, one of the Wilson brothers may just show up at your door.

Three years after having a premature baby, a Bonaire couple wants to help other families through the same struggles they faced. In 2018, Quishawna Henderson had her daughter Aubrey eight weeks early.

It's the season of giving, and one Central Georgia boy took that to the next level. Caleb Goss is a fifth-grader at the Academy for Classical Education. About a month ago, Caleb went to his principal with a service project idea that was brought to life.

More than 69,000 men and women across the country serve in the Air Force Reserve. Their headquarters are right here in Central Georgia at Robins Air Force Base.

Macon pastor Louise Dennis Little is a foster mother for a child with special needs. This year, she decided to spend her Thanksgiving wishing a happy birthday to her first foster child, David.