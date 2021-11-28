x
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Nov. 22-28

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. One family, four Macon-Bibb firefighters, and a lasting legacy of public service

Sometimes kids follow in their parents' footsteps, like taking over a business, but one family has kept a tradition and brotherhood alive for three generations. If you ever need help, one of the Wilson brothers may just show up at your door.

2. 'We feel so honored': Bonaire family starts nonprofit to help preemie babies in need

Three years after having a premature baby, a Bonaire couple wants to help other families through the same struggles they faced. In 2018, Quishawna Henderson had her daughter Aubrey eight weeks early.

3. Macon 10-year-old's service project helps people who are homeless during the holidays

It's the season of giving, and one Central Georgia boy took that to the next level. Caleb Goss is a fifth-grader at the Academy for Classical Education. About a month ago, Caleb went to his principal with a service project idea that was brought to life.

4. Behind the Lines: Force Generation Center at Robins crafts Reserve missions around the globe

More than 69,000 men and women across the country serve in the Air Force Reserve. Their headquarters are right here in Central Georgia at Robins Air Force Base.

5. 'Show them love': Macon pastor fosters with a big heart

Macon pastor Louise Dennis Little is a foster mother for a child with special needs. This year, she decided to spend her Thanksgiving wishing a happy birthday to her first foster child, David.

6. Animals at Warner Robins Animal Control get their own Thanksgiving feast

Warner Robins Animal Control employees and volunteers put together a Turkey Day feast for animals in their care Tuesday. They hoped to make the animals feel special and loved. Don't worry, the pets only ate animal-safe food. Dogs got to chow down on turkey, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and pumpkin pie. Cats got a homemade tuna casserole.

