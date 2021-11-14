x
Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Nov. 8-14

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Growing and growing': Ivey family brings joy to convenience store customers for 30 years

For the next few weeks, we're hitting the road visiting some Central Georgia small towns looking to eat! Some of the towns don't have a lot of options, and that's where gas stations fill the void. Don't blink, or you might just miss this next one... the Ivey General Store in the small town of Ivey in Wilkinson County can be found right off Fall Line Freeway.

2. 'So glad to lay eyes on you': Senior airman welcomed back to Central Georgia from Afghanistan

As we spend this week honoring our veterans, we want to also thank our active service members. Central Georgians just welcomed an Air Force airman home to Macon. 

3. 'Closest vote that we've had in all four years': 2021 Macon Burger Week winner announced

The 2021 Macon Burger Week winner was announced Wednesday morning... and it's Macon Beer Company!!! Their 'High on the Hog' burger featured two seasoned and flat-topped cooked beef patties topped with white and yellow American cheddar, beer braised onions, crispy pork belly, applewood smoked bacon, hot pepper bacon jam, shredded lettuce, dill pickle slices, house made burger sauce, and an everything bagel bun.

4. Mercer ROTC senior follows in father's military footsteps

Many servicemembers have inspired another generation to follow in their footsteps. One is Mercer ROTC senior Matthew Martin. He's a cadet battalion commander -- it's the very role his father Keith Martin served in 38 years ago.

5. Dublin community continues to honor late principal Jaroy Stuckey

At Fighting Irish basketball games this winter, you'll see something new on the floor. It's a name: Stuckey. But the name is only the beginning of remembering a special man who meant more than anything else to the community during his life in Dublin -- a life cut far too short.

5. Tyson donates nearly 11 tons of food at distribution site

It’s the season of giving at Tyson. On Saturday, the food distribution company donated nearly 11 tons of food in Perry to promote the opening of a new hiring center in Perry. 

