Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Nov. 8-14

A look back on the week that was!

For the next few weeks, we're hitting the road visiting some Central Georgia small towns looking to eat! Some of the towns don't have a lot of options, and that's where gas stations fill the void. Don't blink, or you might just miss this next one... the Ivey General Store in the small town of Ivey in Wilkinson County can be found right off Fall Line Freeway.

As we spend this week honoring our veterans, we want to also thank our active service members. Central Georgians just welcomed an Air Force airman home to Macon.

The 2021 Macon Burger Week winner was announced Wednesday morning... and it's Macon Beer Company!!! Their 'High on the Hog' burger featured two seasoned and flat-topped cooked beef patties topped with white and yellow American cheddar, beer braised onions, crispy pork belly, applewood smoked bacon, hot pepper bacon jam, shredded lettuce, dill pickle slices, house made burger sauce, and an everything bagel bun.

Many servicemembers have inspired another generation to follow in their footsteps. One is Mercer ROTC senior Matthew Martin. He's a cadet battalion commander -- it's the very role his father Keith Martin served in 38 years ago.

At Fighting Irish basketball games this winter, you'll see something new on the floor. It's a name: Stuckey. But the name is only the beginning of remembering a special man who meant more than anything else to the community during his life in Dublin -- a life cut far too short.