A look back on the week that was!

Fort Valley State University this week received the biggest donation in its history. The university was gifted $2.5 million, and it came from the same anonymous donor that donated back in August. The grant will now help hundreds of Wildcats reach their dreams.

A kind word can help brighten someone's day, and a Houston County Schools project is aimed at spreading positivity and proving words do matter.

“Sometimes it’s good to be reminded that we're enough,” said seventh grader Abram Austin. Words of affirmation bracelets are what Feagin Mill Middle students say make all the difference.

My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring English Literature teacher Nataysha Robinson at Rutland High School. Robinson has been teaching for 16 years, but this is her first year at Rutland.

Inside every home is a family -- people with shared stories. Don and Helen Harp have been married 56 years, and boy have they had a life together. This is a story about their homes... albeit probably not the kind you're thinking about.

An iconic moment in Macon history is being honored with a mural on the side of H&H Soul Food downtown. The Moonhanger Group commissioned artist Steven Teller to paint not only an iconic photo of the Allman Brothers Band eating at the restaurant, but to include images of the original owners Inez Hill 'Mama Hill' and Louise Hudson 'Mama Louise.'