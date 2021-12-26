x
Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Dec. 20-26

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Central Georgia woman lends her 'Helping Hands' through her homecare business

A Macon woman has proven it's never too late to turn your life around. After battling a 14-year drug addiction, she's now helping others through a homecare business.

2. Warner Robins man spreads holiday cheer at assisted living community with 100-piece Christmas village

There is holiday cheer all around Central Georgia in the days leading up to Christmas. This year, one man has brought some holiday festivities to the residents of Summers Landing of Warner Robins with his Christmas village.

3. Northside Middle School mentoring program aims to help young men realize potential

Northside Middle School recently launched a male mentorship program called "Successful Sirs." The program's goal is to teach students the principles of manhood early on. 

4. Jones County woman overcomes challenges to spread holiday cheer with 'the sense of giving'

74-year-old Evelyn Hawthorne has spent her last three years blessing others, a determined spreader of holiday cheer. "My greatest reward is to see a smile on someone else's face," said Hawthorne. She has given more than 700 pairs of socks to Jones County inmates, and gifts for residents and staff at Autumn Lane Nursing Home.

5. 'Give love and get love back': Monroe County rescue hopes to find families for dogs this Christmas

There is something Norman Rockwell-like unwrapping a puppy or getting a big dog with a bow on it Christmas morning. The Bibb County Animal Shelter along with the Houston County Humane Society are closed through the holiday, but there are some dogs that want to meet you in time for Christmas in Monroe County.

6. Warner Robins woman spreads Christmas cheer with care package giveaway

It's the season of giving in Warner Robins. Dozens lined up to receive a free meal and care package this Christmas. 

