Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia Dec. 20-26

A look back on the week that was!

A Macon woman has proven it's never too late to turn your life around. After battling a 14-year drug addiction, she's now helping others through a homecare business.

There is holiday cheer all around Central Georgia in the days leading up to Christmas. This year, one man has brought some holiday festivities to the residents of Summers Landing of Warner Robins with his Christmas village.

Northside Middle School recently launched a male mentorship program called "Successful Sirs." The program's goal is to teach students the principles of manhood early on.

74-year-old Evelyn Hawthorne has spent her last three years blessing others, a determined spreader of holiday cheer. "My greatest reward is to see a smile on someone else's face," said Hawthorne. She has given more than 700 pairs of socks to Jones County inmates, and gifts for residents and staff at Autumn Lane Nursing Home.

There is something Norman Rockwell-like unwrapping a puppy or getting a big dog with a bow on it Christmas morning. The Bibb County Animal Shelter along with the Houston County Humane Society are closed through the holiday, but there are some dogs that want to meet you in time for Christmas in Monroe County.