Here's the 'Good News' Across Central Georgia Dec. 6-12

A look back on the week that was!

Macon's Daybreak shelter Monday announced they've raised more than $2 million to fund affordable housing and create a health center for the homeless. Rebekah Grimes and her husband both struggle with medical conditions, and they miss having the feeling of their own place, but with the affordable housing and the respite center, that could all change.

A Macon mom is back home with her family for the holidays after spending months in the hospital fighting for her life. Tiffany Owenby says her battle with COVID-19 was rough, but a miracle came out of it.

My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we're honoring not one but TWO amazing teachers from the Early Learning Center in Milledgeville. Mary Woods and Tanya Cantrell-Holmes have been teaching for 20 and 16 years, respectively.

There's a new restaurant in Macon, and it's run by a couple who says their food is cooked "with a lot of love." Tyrondred and Jon-Kelcy Stephens opened The Sweet Couple Atl in early November, but this isn't their first rodeo.

All artists in Macon finally have a place to freely express themselves. Triangle Arts Macon is open after three years of work. It's an artist space that allows people to come create.