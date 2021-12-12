x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' Across Central Georgia Dec. 6-12

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon's Daybreak shelter receives housing, respite funds to help the homeless

Macon's Daybreak shelter Monday announced they've raised more than $2 million to fund affordable housing and create a health center for the homeless. Rebekah Grimes and her husband both struggle with medical conditions, and they miss having the feeling of their own place, but with the affordable housing and the respite center, that could all change.

2. Macon COVID-19 survivor back with her family after months of fighting for her life

A Macon mom is back home with her family for the holidays after spending months in the hospital fighting for her life. Tiffany Owenby says her battle with COVID-19 was rough, but a miracle came out of it.

3. My Teacher is Tops: Mary Woods and Tanya Cantrell-Holmes at the Early Learning Center in Milledgeville

My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we're honoring not one but TWO amazing teachers from the Early Learning Center in Milledgeville. Mary Woods and Tanya Cantrell-Holmes have been teaching for 20 and 16 years, respectively.

4. 'If you want it, we got it': New soul food spot in north Macon serves up homestyle cooking

There's a new restaurant in Macon, and it's run by a couple who says their food is cooked "with a lot of love." Tyrondred and Jon-Kelcy Stephens opened The Sweet Couple Atl in early November, but this isn't their first rodeo.

5. Your new favorite Instagram spot just opened in downtown Macon

All artists in Macon finally have a place to freely express themselves. Triangle Arts Macon is open after three years of work. It's an artist space that allows people to come create.

6. Macon woman inspired by Salvation Army program to help provide Christmas gift to child in need

A Macon woman, inspired by the gift of receiving, is helping others in a way she couldn't before. We sat down with her to learn how she'll be making one child's Christmas extra special.

In Other News

Here's the 'Good News' Across Central Georgia Dec. 6-12