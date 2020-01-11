x
Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 26-November 1

Some good news to end breast cancer awareness month and begin your November off right!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It doesn't get any better than that': Perry High band members reflect on filming 'Remember the Titans'

It's been 20 years since the blockbuster hit was released, but the former Perry High School band director says it's something they'll never forget.

2. Macon organization aims to help teens build life skills

The goal of the six-week program is to teach young adults about time and money management as well other skills.

3. United in Pink fishing tournament to honor 2 people who helped make the event happen

United in Pink fishing tournament will honor two instrumental people that helped to make the event happen.

4. Macon businesses hosting 'Pamper Me Pink' event to help people in breast cancer fight

There will be giveaways and pampering for people battling breast cancer, and organizers hope all attendees will learn more about the disease.

5. Get Out of the House! | Enjoy hay rides, pig races and more at Southern Belle Farm

After all the fun at Southern Belle, hop on over to Kirby G's restaurant and enjoy an award-winning burger in McDonough.

6. Macon church holds drive-through fall festival, encourages people to vote

The church also recognized breast cancer survivors at the event.

7. Free grocery giveaway held at church in Warner Robins

Over 60 cars showed up to get groceries.

8. 'It just made her overjoyed': Monroe County student battling cancer surprised with letterman jacket

A Mary Persons 10th grader battling osteosarcoma had one big wish.

Credit: Sabrina Stinson