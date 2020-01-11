Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 26-November 1

Some good news to end breast cancer awareness month and begin your November off right!

It's been 20 years since the blockbuster hit was released, but the former Perry High School band director says it's something they'll never forget.

The goal of the six-week program is to teach young adults about time and money management as well other skills.

United in Pink fishing tournament will honor two instrumental people that helped to make the event happen.

There will be giveaways and pampering for people battling breast cancer, and organizers hope all attendees will learn more about the disease.

After all the fun at Southern Belle, hop on over to Kirby G's restaurant and enjoy an award-winning burger in McDonough.

The church also recognized breast cancer survivors at the event.

Over 60 cars showed up to get groceries.