Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

A look back on the week that was!

A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.

The oldest living WWII nurse celebrated her 108th birthday right here in Central Georgia. The Carl Vinson Medical Center threw Meta Monteleon a birthday celebration to recognize her for her service. For nurses Tina Montford and Nicole Dent, Monteleon has plenty of nuggets of wisdom to share. "She's just a joy to take care of. She brightens my day every time I see her," Dent said.

August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021.The Office of Small Business Affairs is planning events throughout the month to highlight, inspire, and provide for Black owned businesses.

Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

On the first Saturday of every month, people gather at Amerson River Park to walk for a better health and lifestyle. 'Walk with a Doc' is a program that was started in 2005 and it made it's way to Macon three years ago. It's a collaboration between Atrium Health Navicent and the Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department.

Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Owner Felicia Howard says she organized the event to give back to the community that has given her and her business so much.

Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about keeping the area safe and clean.