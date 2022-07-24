Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 18-24)

A look back on the week that was!

According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, the city is negotiating land to house the memorial. Mayor Patrick did not say when the city might be signing paperwork to purchase land, but one of the veterans 13WMAZ spoke with said, she told them, it could be anytime within the next month.

The Warner Robins Rotary Club held a scholarship luncheon at the Curtis Event Center on Watson Boulevard. Members granted four scholarships to Houston County graduating seniors. They were honored for academic excellence and community service through four years of high school.

On Wednesday morning, students in Macon-Bibb’s Teen Communication Program visited the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center to interview local seniors. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation’s Teen Communications Program allows kids and teens from sixth to 12th grade interested in video production, journalism, and content creation to gain experience and learn the basics.

Nine years ago on July 20, Whitten received his transplant. What's even more special is that his wife, Juliet Whitten, donated her kidney to Hu's brother, Andrew. She said she didn't hesitate to donate and was even a match for her husband in the beginning when he need a kidney and pancreas.

One big family of highly decorated Marines spent the morning throwing axes and catching up. Some of them earned Bronze Stars and Purple Hearts for their service.

Greater Bellevue Church in Macon continued their back to school bash for kids in the community. Cynthia Freeman, the youth director of the church, says that the bash is all about the kids, and making sure they have the materials they need for school. "Some parents really don't have the money to purchase the items. so, I just want to be a blessing to some of them," Freeman said.

Shirley Hills Baptist Church hosted their first ever back to school event for Houston county students. Volunteers at the church packed more than 500 back to school bags for various age groups ranging from pre-k to high school. Matt Taylor, the campus pastor for Shirley Hills, says the main purpose of today's event is to give back to the community.