Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

A look back on the week that was!

In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."

We're just days away from the start of school for Houston County students. As they grab their backpacks and prepare to hit the hallways, Northside Middle is hoping to help parents check one more thing off the list-- haircuts. Northside Middle School's Assistant Principal William Basby says sometimes looking your best helps you do your best.

In the wake of several drowning deaths at Amerson River Park and at other popular swimming locations in the area, one Central Georgia business owner is taking steps to promote swimming safety. Deo Oliver is the owner of Quick Kill Pest Services. He donated 12 lifejackets to the park on behalf of his business.

There's a clinic in Dublin that's worked for the past 10 years to serve Laurens County folks who can't afford health insurance. Joseph Fuller has received care from JOY Health clinics for more than two years now. He says the health clinic provides him with hope, "And peace and love in people knowing that they have a safe place that they can come to."

Amanda Holloway is a fourth grade English teacher at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary. Thursday night, she was named Monroe County's District Teacher of the Year, winning a free Chevy Tahoe for a year, gas card, and travel gift card, but she says the most rewarding gift is the relationships she's made.

After a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 21 students, an Eastman man, his team, and his community are hoping art will bring them back together. He made handcrafted benched for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. After 6 weeks of work, Peacock and his team will take the benches to the downtown Eastman amphitheater for a prayer service.

In Macon Saturday afternoon, organizers hosted folks at the "Masab Temple" for food, fun, and service. Sponsors handed out supplies and 450 backpacks for kids heading back to school.

On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step" helps them find new jobs, a home, and a car after 6 months of counseling.