A look back on the week that was!

Love was in the air at Veterans Elementary School as they surprised their teacher, who is deploying with the US Army. Sergeant Samuel Mike started as a paraprofessional in 2019 at Veterans.

You've seen the Golden Girl on your TV screen. Betty White was known for her humor and talent. Aside from being an actress, Betty White was also an animal rights activist. To honor her, shelters around the world are encouraging people to participate in the "Betty White challenge," even here in Central Georgia.

Many of us played board games when we were young, but there is a whole community of people who love them into adulthood. There is, in fact, a growing community of people in Central Georgia who adore tabletop games and play them often.

There are many ways to reach out to young children. Sisters Latricia Gittens and Falicia Kim, also known as "The Wonder Twinzz," decided to do it with a book. The book is called "Mirrors" and is meant to inspire young girls, and even boys.

What if you could go out and meet your friends for a frozen drink while playing a game like Settlers of Catan or Risk? Well, that's the idea behind the latest spot in downtown Milledgeville. Dungeons & Daiquiris is a place where you can hang out, play board games or video games, and have a nice daiquiri.