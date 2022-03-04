Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia March 28-April 3

A look back on the week that was!

If you're a local musician, there's a chance to share those talents with the community and help a good cause at the same time. 478 Sings United is back, and they are asking for Central Georgia’s help. The fundraiser is hosted by The United Way of Central Georgia, Bragg Jam, the Macon Arts Alliance, and Mercer University.

A Houston County woman expanded her new business because of her younger brother. We went to Hawkinsville to show you how she 'tied' him into her business model. K & J Bows started just a few weeks ago, and part of its purpose is to spread awareness about autism.

Prep work in Macon is underway for a musical remake of an iconic movie. "All my life, I had to fight." You may know those lines spoken by Oprah WInfrey from the 1985 movie, "The Color Purple." The musical version of the classic film is coming to Macon!

Our latest Athlete of the Week actually is our Athletes of the Week, because these two Stratford Academy standouts pretty much come attached at the hip. “I mean we fight like brothers, love like brothers. It's just how we are.” That pretty much sums up the relationship between senior pitchers Micah Takac and Lawson Cole.

A little extra money in your pocket is always a good thing. Recently, 111 Warner Robins firefighters got an extra $1,000 added to theirs. If you ask the firefighters of the Warner Robins Fire Department, they may tell you Friday was a good day.