Michael Stewart has been in theatre for most of his life, but it wasn't until 2020 when he began his journey as a director. “I started doing community theatre very late in high school, early college and I’ve just been kind of feet [first] … my entire body enthralled in it ever since,” he said.

Mercer University received a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to develop computer science teachers for rural Georgia school districts. Dublin City Schools is one of the schools that will benefit.

A new aircraft facility celebrated its opening in Macon-Bibb County Wednesday. MHI RJ Aviation's Macon Service Center is open for business and it's providing technical and maintenance support for the global regional aircraft industry. The center will add approximately 200 jobs.

Some of the top pooches around the Peach State and southeast are vying to become the top dog this week. The Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show will run through the weekend.

The City of Warner Robins is Central Georgia's boomtown, and it keeps growing. Soon, you'll see even more homes and retail stores.13WMAZ spoke with a few people Thursday who said the future of Warner Robins is promising.