Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia April 11-17

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. From script to stage: A day in the life of a Perry Players director

Michael Stewart has been in theatre for most of his life, but it wasn't until 2020 when he began his journey as a director. “I started doing community theatre very late in high school, early college and I’ve just been kind of feet [first] … my entire body enthralled in it ever since,” he said.

2. Mercer University gets grant to develop computer science teachers in rural Georgia school districts

Mercer University received a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to develop computer science teachers for rural Georgia school districts. Dublin City Schools is one of the schools that will benefit.

3. New aircraft service center opens at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, creating 200 jobs

A new aircraft facility celebrated its opening in Macon-Bibb County Wednesday. MHI RJ Aviation's Macon Service Center is open for business and it's providing technical and maintenance support for the global regional aircraft industry. The center will add approximately 200 jobs.

4. 3,000 canines compete in Perry's Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show

Some of the top pooches around the Peach State and southeast are vying to become the top dog this week. The Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show will run through the weekend.

5. 'Fantastic': Warner Robins neighbors excited for city's continued growth opportunities

The City of Warner Robins is Central Georgia's boomtown, and it keeps growing. Soon, you'll see even more homes and retail stores.13WMAZ spoke with a few people Thursday who said the future of Warner Robins is promising. 

6. Mobile coffee bar opens permanent shop in Warner Robins

A new coffee shop that just opened in Warner Robins is run by a familiar face. Owner of Little Light Coffee Company, Sophia Gargicevich-Almeida Smith, has run a mobile espresso bar around Central Georgia since March 2021. Now, she's opened her very own storefront a year later.