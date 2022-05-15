Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 9-15

A look back on the week that was!

It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.

An ice cream shop turned authentic Mexican food restaurant is now open in Warner Robins. Taqueria la Piña Loka is owned and operated by Beatriz Aguilar and her family. A few months ago, Aguilar was looking to change things up and share some of her culture with the community. She wanted the menu to showcase Mexico, where she was born.

Two Macon families received the keys to a new home they can call their own Wednesday. The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity joined with the community of Lynmore Estates to congratulate the families of Doris Garey and Sharon Tolbert for being new homeowners in the neighborhood.

Who's that coming down the track? Well, it used to be these train cars, but not anymore! Now, they're being used as cabins at a campground in Greensboro, right on Lake Oconee.

A Dublin couple has found an interesting pastime to do together -- they collect police badges. "L.A. County Fire Station #125," Larry Hopkins said while he asked Google to look up a number on his phone.