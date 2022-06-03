Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 28-March 6

A look back on the week that was!

Louise Redding McClain remembers her late father Otis Redding Sr. She says he worked hard to take care of six children, including two boys, one being the legendary musician Otis Redding Jr. McClain said she and the family were surprised by the recent discovery of a photo of her father found in a 1955 Robins Air Force Base yearbook.

After being gone for 5 years, the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra has strived to re-imagine what orchestra can be and who can be a part of it. Today, the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra is made up of the 26 students in the McDuffie Center for Strings Ensemble and principle members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The Otis Redding Foundation is bringing Otis and a new arts center bearing his name to downtown Macon. That announcement came Tuesday at a news conference at the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner and people are waiting to see exactly when the cherry blossom trees will be in full bloom. “The cherry trees are very unusual. They’re very beautiful when they bloom, when they flower, and Macon has a lot of beautiful plants but the Yoshinos are really unique,” said Bill Fickling III.

The 57th annual St. Patrick's Festival is back in Dublin. This weekend, you can join in the fun at the 'Pig in the Park BBQ Championship' and 'Music & Munchies at the Market.'