Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia April 25-May 1

MACON, Ga. — 1. Stairway wit: McEachern Art Center's newest show gives Mercer seniors the final word
The McEachern Art Center (The MAC) has a new exhibit featuring Mercer seniors, and there is a lot to say about it. The exhibit is titled “Stairway Wit,” which is loosely translated from the phrase "l’esprit de l’escalier," meaning "a perfect response comes just after its moment in a conversation.”
Students with Future Farmers of America are partnering with Rebuilding Macon this week to do some work for elderly, disabled, or low-income homeowners. As part of their community service with Georgia’s FFA Convention, they painted, cleaned-up, repaired, and more.
It's set to bring hundreds of new jobs and new growth -- by 2023, 120 acres of Perry farmland will become a Jack Link's beef jerky plant. On the west side of I-75 is where Jack Link's newest manufacturing plant will soon call home.
Just after the end of the Civil War, The Methodist Home opened their doors in 1872 as an orphanage. Currently, they serve about 55 children, teens, and adults from ages 6 to 21 years old.
Each week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, gives out free food through their mobile pantry throughout Central Georgia. They had a stop in Dodge County where Susie McMullen drove up to the Dodge County Recreation Center at 7:30 a.m. to get some free produce and meat.
6. 'The college kids are my kids': Fort Valley State inspires couple to make the city their new home
One man's love for a Central Georgia university inspired him to start a business that will make its way to the heart of the community. About five years ago, the food truck started as an idea to add variety to the area. Now, hundreds of people claw their way down State University Drive to grab a bite of Tony and Tonya's Barbecue and More.