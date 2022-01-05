Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia April 25-May 1

A look back on the week that was!

The McEachern Art Center (The MAC) has a new exhibit featuring Mercer seniors, and there is a lot to say about it. The exhibit is titled “Stairway Wit,” which is loosely translated from the phrase "l’esprit de l’escalier," meaning "a perfect response comes just after its moment in a conversation.”

Students with Future Farmers of America are partnering with Rebuilding Macon this week to do some work for elderly, disabled, or low-income homeowners. As part of their community service with Georgia’s FFA Convention, they painted, cleaned-up, repaired, and more.

It's set to bring hundreds of new jobs and new growth -- by 2023, 120 acres of Perry farmland will become a Jack Link's beef jerky plant. On the west side of I-75 is where Jack Link's newest manufacturing plant will soon call home.

Just after the end of the Civil War, The Methodist Home opened their doors in 1872 as an orphanage. Currently, they serve about 55 children, teens, and adults from ages 6 to 21 years old.

Each week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, gives out free food through their mobile pantry throughout Central Georgia. They had a stop in Dodge County where Susie McMullen drove up to the Dodge County Recreation Center at 7:30 a.m. to get some free produce and meat.