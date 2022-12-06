Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 6-12)

A look back on the week that was!

As we lose more World War II veterans each year, the Museum of Aviation wants to make sure their legacy lives on. The Museum of Aviation is full of sights and sounds through the history of flight in the U.S., and that includes the crucial role of air support during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

At Macon's Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, you can see thousands of years of Native American history unfold. This week, you can see a new exhibit take shape right before your eyes.

This weekend is the start of Juneteenth week, and community leaders in Macon are encouraging their neighborhoods to come together. Juneteenth is the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Macon community groups plan events throughout next week leading up to the official holiday on June 20th.

We're taking a walk down memory lane Friday. It's the 10th anniversary of the filming of "42" starring Chadwick Boseman playing a young Jackie Robinson at the start of his baseball career.

A person in their 90s is called a nonagenarian, and most have settled into a life of relaxation far away from their working years, but one woman blows that model out of the water. Betty Acito is not exactly working a 9 to 5, but she is putting in the hours and making a difference.