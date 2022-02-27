Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 21-27

A look back on the week that was!

George Vining was Central Georgia's first World War II casualty, dying in the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a native of Macon's Pleasant Hill Community, and joined the Navy in 1940.

Many people born in the 478 had no choice on where they grew up, but the city is constantly changing with the help of new people from far and wide. One Macon photographer has spent at least two years documenting how people who aren’t originally from Macon ended up here and why they love it.

A Bibb County native is offering tours that honor Macon's African-American history. All throughout Macon are buildings, monuments, or maybe even a sign similar to the "Colored waiting room" sign in downtown that are memories of the past -- some good, some bad, and some hidden masterpieces built by Black artisans.

The sound of music is alive again in Macon. Wednesday, Mayor Lester Miller hosted the groundbreaking for the new amphitheater at the Macon Mall. There was no concert Wednesday, but there was live music, and local leaders rolled up to the groundbreaking in a tour bus. Over the loudspeaker, the announcer described, 'Like the tour buses that will be here at the amphitheater next summer.'

Habitat for Humanity bought three lots from the City of Warner Robins to bring new housing to low-income families in town.13WMAZ went to Warner Robins to see where and when they will start building.