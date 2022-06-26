Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 20-30)

A look back on the week that was!

One of Central Georgia's own is now on her way to compete at Miss America. Kelsey Hollis, a Warner Robins native, took home the Miss Georgia crown Saturday night.

Goat yoga is a different way to relieve stress that many central Georgians are taking part along with people around the U.S. It combines the healing nature of animals and with the exercise and relaxation of yoga. Homegrown Yoga in Warner Robins started about six years ago.

Only about 1 in 9 people working for construction companies are women, and most of them work in office roles. That's according to the construction site Level Set, but one Macon woman wants to change that with "Camp MAGIC."

What started as two coworkers needing a small project to help recover from COVID-19 side effects grew into much more than that. Now, seniors at Summer's Landing Assisted Living Facility and folks across Houston County are involved.