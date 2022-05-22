x
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (May 16-22)

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A story that never gets old to tell': Elko Baptist Church in Houston County saves a piece of the past

In 1888, the railroad wanted one more stop on its route in Houston County for the North-South line. It became known as the Suwannee River Route to Florida, so Elko came to life. Soon after, folks built a church.

2. Former NBA star Mike Glenn encourages Central Georgia students

An NBA great is in town this week to deliver an equally great message to student athletes in Bibb County. For all the hours that Mike Glenn has spent on the basketball court over the years, he's spent even more time giving back. And that's exactly what brings the former Atlanta Hawk here to Southwest High School and many other Bibb County public schools this week in Macon.

3. My Teacher is Tops: Randi Loafman at Quail Run Elementary

The school year is winding down, but we’re still highlighting teachers making a difference in their classrooms. Junior Journalist Eli Rutherford went to Quail Run Elementary in Warner Robins to highlight fourth grade teacher Randi Loafman. She's been teaching for 10 years, but this is her first year teaching fourth grade at Quail Run. She and her family moved to Warner Robins from Texas.

4. 'Any peach grown in Georgia is a great peach': Pearson Farm in Peach County opens for season

It's peach season, and where better to find peaches than Peach County?Lawton Pearson is the fifth generation Pearson at Pearson Farm. The family started growing peaches in 1885. It was just one family farm out of several that were growing the crop.

5. 2nd-graders at Turner Woods Elementary blend writing with new media

It's that time again! We are highlighting our latest school of the week, Turner Woods Elementary. The Jones County school recently threw a publishing party for a writing and digital project their second graders did where they mixed their writing skills and creativity together.

6. Friends, coworkers past and present praise Frank Malloy in honor of his 40 years at 13WMAZ

The celebration of Frank Malloy's 40 years on the air continues. Working with Frank is a blast. Frank's co-anchor Lori Johnson enjoys it so much she did it twice -- first from 2000 to 2005, and then 10 years later from 2015 to the present.