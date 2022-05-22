Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (May 16-22)

A look back on the week that was!

In 1888, the railroad wanted one more stop on its route in Houston County for the North-South line. It became known as the Suwannee River Route to Florida, so Elko came to life. Soon after, folks built a church.

An NBA great is in town this week to deliver an equally great message to student athletes in Bibb County. For all the hours that Mike Glenn has spent on the basketball court over the years, he's spent even more time giving back. And that's exactly what brings the former Atlanta Hawk here to Southwest High School and many other Bibb County public schools this week in Macon.

The school year is winding down, but we’re still highlighting teachers making a difference in their classrooms. Junior Journalist Eli Rutherford went to Quail Run Elementary in Warner Robins to highlight fourth grade teacher Randi Loafman. She's been teaching for 10 years, but this is her first year teaching fourth grade at Quail Run. She and her family moved to Warner Robins from Texas.

It's peach season, and where better to find peaches than Peach County?Lawton Pearson is the fifth generation Pearson at Pearson Farm. The family started growing peaches in 1885. It was just one family farm out of several that were growing the crop.

It's that time again! We are highlighting our latest school of the week, Turner Woods Elementary. The Jones County school recently threw a publishing party for a writing and digital project their second graders did where they mixed their writing skills and creativity together.