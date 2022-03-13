Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia March 7-13

Here is a look back on the week that was!

Loaves & Fishes Ministry is celebrating 55 years of helping others this coming October, and to celebrate they're expanding to serve even more people. Jake Ferro, the Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes Ministry, says the new pavilion will help them better serve the community.

Macon's 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner. Cherry Blossom Festival marketing and events manager Arah Adams knows so many people look forward to it every year.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are set to approve $500,000 for 17 different organizations that provide food to the Macon community. Macon Housing Moving to Success is one of those 17 groups.

We all know that we need a good diet and exercise. In fact, you probably roll your eyes when you hear it because it gets said all the time. A group of folks, including 13WMAZ's Marvin James, tried out a 10-day challenge, and in less than two weeks they got some amazing results.

Every Wednesday during Women's History Month, we're celebrating all things women, and we're starting with the Georgia Women of Achievement organization. In fact, they're celebrating their 30th anniversary this Wednesday.