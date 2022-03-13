x
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia March 7-13

Here is a look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Loaves & Fishes Ministry adds new pavilion to help better serve community

Loaves & Fishes Ministry is celebrating 55 years of helping others this coming October, and to celebrate they're expanding to serve even more people. Jake Ferro, the Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes Ministry, says the new pavilion will help them better serve the community.

2. The Cherry Blossom Festival is back in full bloom and business owners are ready for the crowds

Macon's 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner. Cherry Blossom Festival marketing and events manager Arah Adams knows so many people look forward to it every year.

3. Macon-Bibb commission on track to approve $500K for organizations that distribute food

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are set to approve $500,000 for 17 different organizations that provide food to the Macon community. Macon Housing Moving to Success is one of those 17 groups.

4. Marvin James shares the results of his Macon Beets 10-day plant-based diet challenge

We all know that we need a good diet and exercise. In fact, you probably roll your eyes when you hear it because it gets said all the time. A group of folks, including 13WMAZ's Marvin James, tried out a 10-day challenge, and in less than two weeks they got some amazing results.

5. Georgia Women of Achievement celebrates 30 years with Hall of Fame induction at Wesleyan

Every Wednesday during Women's History Month, we're celebrating all things women, and we're starting with the Georgia Women of Achievement organization. In fact, they're celebrating their 30th anniversary this Wednesday. 

6. Hello Boba! New bubble tea café to open in downtown Macon

Something new is coming to downtown Macon, and its theme is perfect for the Pinkest Party on Earth. Hello Boba Café is opening in just a few short weeks. Owner Renee Tu grew up on boba in Massachusetts, but when she moved to Macon about seven years ago, it was no where to be found.

