MACON, Ga. — 1. Miso Hawngry ramen shop opens in downtown Milledgeville
Are you hungry? A new restaurant in downtown Milledgeville is hoping to fill you up. Miso Hawngry is owned by Amy Mcdade, who is no stranger to owning a business, but a restaurant was a new adventure for her.
A single swing out on the green is helping some veterans get their stride
through an adaptive golf clinic. The sound of a golf ball being hit is something Myles Jones wasn't sure he'd hear again.
Marshallville will host their first annual Juneteenth event this Saturday at the Julius Rice Park on Sleepy Hollow Road. At least 7 contestants have already signed up for the barbecue competition to see who is the best of the best in Marshallville.
4. Blessing Bags: Warner Robins church is asking for food item donations to give to students in the area
A Warner Robins church needs help collecting donations for students in town. The project starts inside Southside Baptist Church, where volunteers come in to pack Blessing Bags full of extra goodies like Gold Fish, oatmeal, and even crackers.
It was the second camp that Macon County native and current NFL player Roquan Smith hosted in Central Georgia. He spent some quality time teaching younger football players the ins and outs of being an elite athlete.
This year marks 157 years of Juneteenth. Before becoming a national holiday, it was widely celebrated in the Black community After celebrating the holiday for more than a decade, Antuanette Davis describes Juneteenth as, "A day of remembrance, a day that we can share with our future generations as to the day of our celebration, our celebration of freedom as an African American."