A look back on the week that was!

Example video title will go here for this video

Are you hungry? A new restaurant in downtown Milledgeville is hoping to fill you up. Miso Hawngry is owned by Amy Mcdade, who is no stranger to owning a business, but a restaurant was a new adventure for her.

A single swing out on the green is helping some veterans get their stride

through an adaptive golf clinic. The sound of a golf ball being hit is something Myles Jones wasn't sure he'd hear again.

Marshallville will host their first annual Juneteenth event this Saturday at the Julius Rice Park on Sleepy Hollow Road. At least 7 contestants have already signed up for the barbecue competition to see who is the best of the best in Marshallville.

A Warner Robins church needs help collecting donations for students in town. The project starts inside Southside Baptist Church, where volunteers come in to pack Blessing Bags full of extra goodies like Gold Fish, oatmeal, and even crackers.

It was the second camp that Macon County native and current NFL player Roquan Smith hosted in Central Georgia. He spent some quality time teaching younger football players the ins and outs of being an elite athlete.