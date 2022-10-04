x
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia April 4-10

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide mentoring for students

In Warner Robins, city council approved a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia Monday evening. The partnership involves Big Brothers Big Sisters, the City of Warner Robins, and the students of Central Georgia. They'll work together to pair professionals with children, giving them one-to-one and group mentoring services.

2. 'The Color Purple' musical filming transports downtown Macon back to the 1920s

When you head to downtown Macon this week, you may notice things may look a little different. Production crews have transformed some areas of Third Street to look like the 1920s. It's all for the new musical version of the 1985 film, "The Color Purple."

3. Theatre Macon announces 2022-23 show season

There are a host of live performances coming to Central Georgia this year, and Theatre Macon just announced the shows they'll be performing for the 2022-2023 season. The theme? Classically American. 

4. Newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson inspires Mercer Law students

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the bench is inspiring to other young law students, including some who attend Mercer Law School. Mercer Law students says Supreme Court Justice Jackson is breaking barriers and inspiring future generations of Black women.

5. Fans set to welcome back Atlanta Braves as world champs

The sun is shining down, there's a buzz in the air, and everybody in Atlanta knows the day has finally come -- it's time to welcome back the 2021 World Series champs to Truist Park.

6. 'Never be ashamed to go back': Dublin woman named Adult Education Student of the Year

The Technical College System of Georgia named a Dublin woman as its Adult Education Student of the Year. With this award, Rochelle White gets to speak all over the state about adult literacy as an ambassador for the system.