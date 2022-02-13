x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 7-13

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Laurens County 5th graders receive books from Central Georgia Rotary clubs

Laurens County fifth graders received the gift of reading Monday as rotary clubs donated books to them all over the county, including at Dublin's Irish Gifted Academy. The book 'Gifted Hands' was written by Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate.

2. Macon Arts Alliance receives $100,000 grant to help boost the creative community

Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured $900,000 to help theaters and nonprofit organizations across the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those nonprofits is the Macon Arts Alliance. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan passed last March.

3. Macon Arts Alliance hosts Black artists showcase

It's Black History Month and the Macon Arts Alliance's newest February show features eight African American artists from right here in Central Georgia. One of the artists featured is painter Caleb Brown, who has two pieces in the showcase.

4. 'Public servant to the citizens': Georgia honors 3 at Warner Robins Fire Department

It's a historic year for the Warner Robins Fire Department. The state recognized three of their men for outstanding service. We went to the fire station to learn more about the honorees and their achievements. For the first time in the Warner Robins Fire Department's history, three of their members in one year took home top awards from the Georgia State Firefighters Association.

5. Downtown Macon 'Buy Black' event to show support to minority-owned businesses

The "Buy Black Downtown Macon Tour" event is back after starting in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The creator of the event wants more people to know about the many Black-owned businesses in Macon because he says whenever people come to his store, they never know it's Black-owned.

6. 'Boxing saved my life': Warner Robins boxing gym inspires students and coaches

Tucked in Warner Robins, you can find Kingdom Boxing Gym. "We use boxing as like a bridge to get to the kids and to the community and it just turned into what it is now," said owner and coach Kevin Daniel.

In Other News

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 7-13