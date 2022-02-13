Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 7-13

A look back on the week that was!

Laurens County fifth graders received the gift of reading Monday as rotary clubs donated books to them all over the county, including at Dublin's Irish Gifted Academy. The book 'Gifted Hands' was written by Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate.

Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured $900,000 to help theaters and nonprofit organizations across the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those nonprofits is the Macon Arts Alliance. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan passed last March.

It's Black History Month and the Macon Arts Alliance's newest February show features eight African American artists from right here in Central Georgia. One of the artists featured is painter Caleb Brown, who has two pieces in the showcase.

It's a historic year for the Warner Robins Fire Department. The state recognized three of their men for outstanding service. We went to the fire station to learn more about the honorees and their achievements. For the first time in the Warner Robins Fire Department's history, three of their members in one year took home top awards from the Georgia State Firefighters Association.

The "Buy Black Downtown Macon Tour" event is back after starting in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The creator of the event wants more people to know about the many Black-owned businesses in Macon because he says whenever people come to his store, they never know it's Black-owned.