Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 11-17)

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. New mural showcasing community figures to grace Fort Valley's downtown area

Fort Valley, get ready for a new piece of art happening downtown. Some may have driven down East Church Street and noticed a new mural in the works across from the Dollar General.

2. Perry High School students bring home a national speech award

Rising juniors at Perry High School are celebrating a huge victory not just for them but for their high school and the people of Perry. From winning at regions, to state, then traveling all the way to the beautiful beaches of San Diego these girls have a lot to celebrate.

3. 'Good to finally be recognized as an actual participant': VFW honors women veterans at Dublin VA

For the first time, The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized 35 women veterans at the Dublin VA Wednesday for serving our country. Dee Adams served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and is a member of the VFW. "Don't just assume that females were not veterans -- there are a lot out there that get overlooked," Adams said. 

4. Macon radio station's Glory House offering free lunch, space to cool down on Fridays

Apostle Vertise Rozier and Bishop Don Scott are part of the local radio station 107.9 FM/WDDO 980 AM, or “The GLORY”. The organization has set up a new way to help the community through The Glory House, which is located in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood of Macon.

5. Mercer students help bring clean water to the Dominican Republic

In America oftentimes, we take for granted having clean water to drink, so Mercer University created a three-week mission trip working to bring clean water to underserved communities in the Dominican Republic.

6. Former Atlanta Brave Otis Nixon sponsors Macon Legends World Series trip

On Monday, the Macon Youth Baseball Legends 14U All-Stars made their way to New Orleans for this year's USSA World Series, but before they could get on the road, it was time for quite a sendoff with a very special guest, who knows a thing or two about getting teams to the World Series himself.

