Fort Valley, get ready for a new piece of art happening downtown. Some may have driven down East Church Street and noticed a new mural in the works across from the Dollar General.

Rising juniors at Perry High School are celebrating a huge victory not just for them but for their high school and the people of Perry. From winning at regions, to state, then traveling all the way to the beautiful beaches of San Diego these girls have a lot to celebrate.

For the first time, The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized 35 women veterans at the Dublin VA Wednesday for serving our country. Dee Adams served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and is a member of the VFW. "Don't just assume that females were not veterans -- there are a lot out there that get overlooked," Adams said.

Apostle Vertise Rozier and Bishop Don Scott are part of the local radio station 107.9 FM/WDDO 980 AM, or “The GLORY”. The organization has set up a new way to help the community through The Glory House, which is located in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood of Macon.

In America oftentimes, we take for granted having clean water to drink, so Mercer University created a three-week mission trip working to bring clean water to underserved communities in the Dominican Republic.