Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 4-10)

A look back on the week that was!

Example video title will go here for this video

After winning state, the Macon Youth Baseball Legends 14U All-Stars are set to again represent Central Georgia on the national stage. But this time around, they're not leaving without a title.

Everyone's favorite sponge is coming to Macon in musical fashion. "SpongeBob the Musical" is coming to Theatre Macon starting Thursday. The performance is scheduled to be in town until the July 23, but opening night is special.

A southeast regional arts group has recognized Macon's Otis Redding Foundation as a "Southern Cultural Treasure." The organization is called South Arts, and it announced funding for 17 groups representing Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

Mother Nature may take a toll on your garden, but COVID-19 and staffing shortages made it almost impossible to maintain city planters last year. In 2021, folks driving through saw withered dead plants laying in the dozens of oval discs along Hancock Street.

The crew at Studio Powers in Warner Robins is packing their bags to travel to the sunny city of Orlando, Florida to compete in a 7-day national dance competition. It is called The Dance Awards, and it recognizes dancers by bringing talent from across the nation together to compete in up to 30 different dance categories.