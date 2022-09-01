x
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Jan. 3-9

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1.'Just to brighten up the space people live in': 567 Center holds artist showcase in downtown Macon

January 7 is the first Friday of 2022 and downtown Macon is kicking it off with a several events and showings. The 567 Center for Renewal will be hosting an artist showcase for First Friday featuring painter Tom Cowsert.

2. Here are all the musicals and plays you can catch in Central Georgia this spring

2022 just started, but the 2021-2022 theater season in Central Georgia is still going strong. Here's a list of all the plays and musicals happening at several Central Georgia theaters this year.

3. Feel the freeze? People in Dublin run, jump into frigid water at Polar Plunge

The Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority held its first-ever Polar Plunge Saturday morning. Now, if you've never heard of a Polar Plunge, it's pretty simple to explain. It's an event held during the winter where participants jump into a body of water despite very cold temperatures.

4. 'Every piece of art is different to everyone who sees it': Macon Arts Alliance holding Drawn to Macon exhibit

Downtown Macon will be buzzing with activities on January's First Friday, and one event will be the 5th Annual Drawn to Macon art exhibit at the Macon Arts Alliance.

5. Maconites find their center at Mental Health Pop-up gym event

Saturday at Lake Tobesofkee, Macon Head Space and the Southern Center for Choice Theory hosted their second Mental Health Pop-up Gym event to help people relax and cope with stress.

