Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (May 23-29)

Some of the Atlanta Falcons' littlest fans at John H. Heard Elementary School got a visit Monday from Freddie Falcon, the team's mascot. Heard Elementary was the winner of a smoothie creation contest called 'Rise Up' with Smoothies and Milk. The contest was a collaboration between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dairy Alliance.

Students across Central Georgia are preparing to walk across the stage to get their high diploma, including two best friends at East Laurens High School. The two women started off as best friends and are now sisters. It's story of how sisterhood brought the two young women even closer together.

We're celebrating 40 years of Frank Malloy at 13WMAZ, but it's about more than his career. The celebration is really about the community that's embraced him for the last four decades. We want to invite you to join us in making an impact in Frank's honor at the nonprofit of his choice, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia. It's a faith-based program helping folks like Mac McCain.

Perry's police chief is President Joe Biden’s choice to head middle Georgia's U.S. marshals. "It came in on my phone after hours last night, I was on the phone with my youngest daughter talking to her and I seen the email pop up," the nominee said.

Milledgeville's Cafe Central reopened for business this Tuesday. They do more than just feed people, they also feed the soul. They say they're the only soup kitchen in town and it's 100% volunteer run, so it takes a village to keep it going.