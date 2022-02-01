Here's the 'Good News' happening Across Central Georgia Dec. 27- Jan. 2

A look back on the week that was!

You never know when that one person who could change your life will come along – no matter your age or location. Doreen Spillers remembers meeting John well…

You’re probably familiar with Sid’s Sandwich Shop in Macon, but did you know it’s named after poet Sidney Lanier? One of their first locations was a place where Lanier, his father and uncle practiced law at one time. It’s a cool bit of trivia, but the marquee is what gets people talking these days.

Macon-Bibb County's efforts to clean up run down and possibly unsafe properties hit a milestone Wednesday morning. The 100th blighted home to be demolished this year was located on Atkins Drive – just off Hillcrest Avenue.

Earlier this week, two Dublin High School band students packed their bags and their instruments for the experience of a lifetime. In just a couple of days, they'll march in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena. 13WMAZ caught up with the busy duo in-between rehearsals to find out what it took to get to California.

If you’re still in the mood to soak up a little holiday joy, the folks at Mercer Village say to come on down. The lights will be up for just a few more days, but we wanted to know who makes it all possible.