Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (May 30- June 5)

Paul and Alice Williams own Cherry, the iconic poodle dyed pink for the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, and now they have another claim to fame you might see at the Pinkest Party on Earth in 2023!

The annual Georgia Peach Festival kicks off in Fort Valley this weekend and this year, you'll be able to take some cool selfies while you're there.

Kids in Dublin can get free professional swimming lessons this weekend, but they're not from just any professional...U.S. Olympian Maritza McClendon is a 2004 silver medalist and the first African American female to make the U.S. Olympic swim team.

For some of us, it wouldn't be summertime without a little fishing, but you might be a little wishy-washy when it comes to handling bait and reeling in a bass. The state has just the answer...