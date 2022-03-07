Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

A look back on the week that was!

The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.

The 'Teens to Queens' summer camp was created 4 years ago, and is now in Macon for another year. Last year, event creator Shira Lawrence announced they would permanently be in Central Georgia. In addition to being a summer camp, it is now also a mentorship program that young women can have access to throughout the entire year.

Perry United Methodist Church members are creating a mobile OBGYN clinic in an unusual space — an old shipping container. Congregants plan to ship it to Ghana once it's complete in September.

A woman in Milledgeville is celebrating a big milestone, July 2, 2022. She's been volunteering at the hospital there for almost four decades. Meldra Panchelli has volunteered at Harriet's Closet at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin for more than 10 years.

One retired veteran continued his career after wearing the uniform and is still providing service to others.