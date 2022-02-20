Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Feb. 14-20

A look back on the week that was!

It took more than 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to claim another national football championship. In years to come, this team will be remembered as the one that gave Kirby Smart his first title, the "no-name" elite defense, and, of course, the leader of the pack, an undersized underdog quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Ashley Dykes is the executive director for RISEUP, a peer-driven addiction support center that's part of the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia (CSBMG). It stands for "Recovery in Supportive Environment Utilizing Peers."

The Douglass Theatre is wrapping up its centennial with a series of events celebrating its 100 years of history. It includes a new play telling the story of the theatre's founder, Central Georgia's first Black millionaire, Charles Douglass.

Next week, volunteers in Macon will take part in a 10-day project aimed at finding a healthier diet. The project was introduced by Macon Beets, a vegan food group. Macon Rescue Mission residents, staff members, and other volunteers will go on a 10-day diet eating only plant-based foods.

When a hospital says to a family, 'You need to consider a nursing home,' it's a gut-wrenching decision. Few of us can provide around the clock care for a loved one. That includes learning new medical skills, complete coordination for doctors visits, and emotional support. One family is choosing to keep their cherished matriarch secure at home.