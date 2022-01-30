Here's the 'Good News' happening all across Central Georgia Jan. 24-30

A look back on the week that was!

"Spooky" has made it home and is now at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. The Air Force AC-130 was built in Marietta and flew as a cargo hauler in the Vietnam War.

Downtown Macon is now home to a new boutique hotel. Tuesday's ribbon cutting brought in more than 100 people to get a sneak peek of this new downtown attraction.

There's a new luxury-style spa in Warner Robins. Grove Spa Retreat opens Feb. 8. It's decorated in gold and natural tones with a lot of greenery to make it feel homey and comfortable for guests. Owner Telisa Asaro says it's a place people can come to wind down.

A new restaurant opened earlier this month in Macon, and the husband and wife duo who own it are bringing all kinds of new flavors to the table. Leandro and Jessica Lacerda got married three years ago. Leandro was an electrical and mechanical engineer in Brazil for 30 years, but cooking has always been his passion.

Burdell-Hunt Elementary School is now the first school in Bibb County to teach students how to play ukulele. From singing to instruments... 4th grader Essence Bacon says everything about music excites her.