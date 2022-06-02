Here's the 'Good News' happening all across Central Georgia Jan. 31-Feb. 6

A look back on the week that was!

An Atlanta couple bought the Grand Magnolia House, a Marshallville wedding venue, in late January. Ian Brown and Kevin Kirkland first saw the house when a friend was married there in 2016.

People around the world and right here in Central Georgia are celebrating Lunar New Year. We went to Warner Robins to see how one woman celebrates and learned how you can join in on the festivities.

At the corner of Jefferson and Monroe streets sits a building with deep roots in Macon history. "Bobby Jones was the first African-American tenured professor at Mercer University," said Tonja Khabir. Khabir knows the building needs some work. She's afraid it will be destroyed and become lost Black history like other buildings.

One Peach County High School student is writing his own narrative – literally! Not only is Keenon Solomon a full-time student and tennis star, but he’s also a great writer. "Ever since I was a kid, I've always had these stories in my head. I remember I used to act them out," said Solomon.

To celebrate Black History Month, we'll be visiting locations across Central Georgia that speak to the heart and soul of the African-American community. Founded in 1867 under the leadership of Rev. Fred Robinson, First African Baptist Church has been standing in the same location in downtown Dublin for over 150 years. That makes it the oldest African-American church in the city.