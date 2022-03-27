Here's the 'Good News' happening in Central Georgia March 21-27

A look back on the week that was!

If you need rides around Macon-Bibb and you're struggling with the price of gas, the transit authority is offering help with 41 days of free transportation.

Congressman Sanford Bishop visited Peach County Tuesday to encourage kids at the middle school to think about the future. Bishop shared some words of encouragement with the students at Fort Valley Middle School. He reflected on his own school years in Alabama and how he became the man he is today.

If you've driven around Warner Robins this month, you might have noticed a new piece of public art gracing the walls. Kevin 'Scene' Lewis has been making art since he was a child and is now the artist behind South Commercial Circle's newest public art mural of the late Congressman John Lewis.

For the first time in FOUR years, the Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild is going to have a show. It used to happen every two years until the coronavirus pandemic came along. Helen Anderson has seen some changes in her hobby over the last few decades.

For the 51st year, the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival is returning to downtown Macon. It will feature vendors from all across the state.