MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A heart for people': Macon teen feeds the homeless weekly at Loaves & Fishes

13-year-old Tallulah Neal works with local restaurants to provide food that homeless folks may not usually get.

2. Central Georgia churches prepare for food drive filled weekend

Pastors from 10 churches worked together to distribute over 2,000 boxes of fresh food and produce for several food giveaways.

3. Macon woman has socially-distanced 100th birthday celebration

Alice Mason celebrated her 100th birthday virtually with her family and friends!

4. Warner Robins High holds socially-distanced graduation ceremony

More than 350 graduates crossed the stage after being off-campus since mid-March!

5. Macon Bacon holds fan fest ahead of 2020 season

In less than two weeks, baseball will return to Central Georgia and the Macon Bacon have a few tricks up their sleeve to improve their fan experience for the summer.

6. Centerville Lions Club passes out almost 2,000 boxes of produce

The Centerville Lions Club passed out nearly 2,000 boxes of fresh produce in Houston County on Saturday.

7. 'This is an honor for all': Baldwin County receives national achievement awards

Baldwin County won two national awards this month for its programs in reducing blight and animal adoption and rescue.

8. Juneteenth celebration held in Warner Robins

A large crowd of people gathered in Warner Robins Friday for an event that commemorated Juneteenth!

9. Drive-in movie screening held at Macon Centreplex

The Tubman Museum and the Macon Centreplex partnered to present a Juneteenth drive-in celebration.

10. Carlyle Place holds special graduation ceremony for student employees

A dozen graduates from different Bibb County schools were recognized at Carlyle Place on Friday.

