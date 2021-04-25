x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: April 19-25

Central Georgia was all about helping each other out this week.

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I'm very proud': Warner Robins woman named first-ever woman Rookie Firefighter of the Year

"I'm very happy that my department thinks highly enough of me to give me this award, and I'm very proud to have it," said Kadie Peterman.

2. City of Perry's annual city cleanup aims to beautify the community

Perry's public works staff will pick up unwanted items from curbsides from April 26th-30th.

3. Macon clinic's volunteer physician named Rotary Club’s 2021 Hidden Hero

Dr. Carl Lane has spent the last decade helping patients and mentoring medical students at the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

4. 'It's amazing': 2-man crew working to tackle litter in Warner Robins

Two Public Works employees picked up over 37,000 pounds of trash last year. In 2021, they've already collected close to 9,000.

5. Mercer On Mission receives $10M grant to launch prosthetics program, helping amputees worldwide

The Phil J. and Alice S. Sheridan Foundation committed $10 million to endow The Sheridan Center at Mercer.

6. 'Everyone needs human interaction': Baldwin County church starts Challenger League baseball for kids with special needs

The league is an adaptive baseball program designed to empower kids living with disabilities.

7. 'Something groundbreaking for my family': Twiggs County senior receives Gates Scholarship

The Gates Scholarship is highly selective and is given to accomplished, minority, high school seniors, according to the foundation.