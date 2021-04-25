Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: April 19-25

Central Georgia was all about helping each other out this week.

"I'm very happy that my department thinks highly enough of me to give me this award, and I'm very proud to have it," said Kadie Peterman.

Perry's public works staff will pick up unwanted items from curbsides from April 26th-30th.

Dr. Carl Lane has spent the last decade helping patients and mentoring medical students at the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

Two Public Works employees picked up over 37,000 pounds of trash last year. In 2021, they've already collected close to 9,000.

The Phil J. and Alice S. Sheridan Foundation committed $10 million to endow The Sheridan Center at Mercer.

The league is an adaptive baseball program designed to empower kids living with disabilities.