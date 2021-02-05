x
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: April 26-May 2

People continue to show up for one another each week here in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. Rebuilding Macon receives $25,000 in grant funding from local charity

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded 32 nonprofit organizations with grant funding. One organization is Rebuilding Macon.

2. 'A tin can miracle': 3 Houston County churches transforming freight container into an OBGYN clinic

They plan to ship it to Ghana, Africa next month.

3. 'Everyone is beautiful': Dublin teen turns negative comments on social media into a positive experience

After a Central Georgia student missed prom last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to dress up, have a photoshoot, and post the photos to Facebook.

4. First Presbyterian Day School students raise money to help victims of human trafficking

FPD raised $16,000 by selling hats and other items to help the organization Freedom 4/24 continue their mission.

5. Monroe County students to receive free supplies next school year

"Monroe County Schools is using money from the federal CARES Act for next school year to purchase school supplies for our students," Becky Brown said.