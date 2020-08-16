Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 10-16

Therapy dogs, celebrations and donations were all part of what made this week great in Central Georgia!

Meet Kiyyaa, the therapy dogtor of love! Coliseum Medical Centers had a special visitor this week.

A Macon couple got a big and loud surprise from family and friends Sunday afternoon.

Lawyers in Houston County just made grabbing lunch a little easier for students starting the new school year.

Some students in Crawford County are now able to better connect with their teachers virtually. That's because Amazon donated tablets for students with the assistance of the United Way of Central Georgia.

After over four years of construction, crews at the Genesis JOY House are nearing completion on their homeless shelter for female veterans.

Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and TJ Ferguson of Peach County were named two of the 11 best high school football players in the state.