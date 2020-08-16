x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 10-16

Therapy dogs, celebrations and donations were all part of what made this week great in Central Georgia!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Therapy dog Kiyyaa visits Coliseum Medical Centers

Meet Kiyyaa, the therapy dogtor of love! Coliseum Medical Centers had a special visitor this week.

2. Macon couple surprised with drive-by celebration for 65th anniversary

A Macon couple got a big and loud surprise from family and friends Sunday afternoon.

3. Houston County Bar Association pays off student lunch debt

Lawyers in Houston County just made grabbing lunch a little easier for students starting the new school year.

4. Amazon donates tablets to Crawford County schools

Some students in Crawford County are now able to better connect with their teachers virtually. That's because Amazon donated tablets for students with the assistance of the United Way of Central Georgia.

5. Genesis JOY House Homeless Shelter looks for volunteers as it nears completion

After over four years of construction, crews at the Genesis JOY House are nearing completion on their homeless shelter for female veterans.

6. Two Central Georgia football players named to AJC Super 11

Amarius Mims of Bleckley County and TJ Ferguson of Peach County were named two of the 11 best high school football players in the state.

7. Warner Robins seniors looking for pen pals

The Canopy at Warner Robins hopes this will help residents create new connections during the pandemic.