Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 17-23

New businesses, smart buses and giveaways are all things that made this week in Central Georgia amazing!

A Macon man is sharing his story of success after starting his own candle business.

With middle-schoolers and high-schoolers learning virtually, the school system has found a creative way to give them internet access. They now have Wi-Fi buses.

The Houston County School District offers breakfast and lunch for all students, including those enrolled in Houston Virtual distance learning.

After COVID-19 canceled their summer plans, Donta and Jonta Thorpe decided to start a business of their own called Twins Lawn Service.

For the next four months, working parents have another option to look into if their children have to stay home for school.

There have been several food drives happening around Central Georgia to help families get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $5,000 grant from Southern Rivers Energy allowed the district to place "Bulldog SmartBuses" throughout the county.

Dr. Sinjae Hyun is using the Touch 3D Yearbook Project to make one of high school's oldest traditions accessible for all.

The women from Union Baptist Church come together on Saturdays to help those who need it most.

A couple is celebrating 50 years together, and the publication of their new book.