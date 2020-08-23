x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 17-23

New businesses, smart buses and giveaways are all things that made this week in Central Georgia amazing!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I would love to tell a story through each candle': Macon Man starts candle business

A Macon man is sharing his story of success after starting his own candle business.

2. Monroe County gets 'smart buses' equipped with Wi-Fi

With middle-schoolers and high-schoolers learning virtually, the school system has found a creative way to give them internet access. They now have Wi-Fi buses.

3. Houston County Schools' free meal pickup plan benefiting online students

The Houston County School District offers breakfast and lunch for all students, including those enrolled in Houston Virtual distance learning.  

4. Macon twin brothers start lawn-care service during pandemic

After COVID-19 canceled their summer plans, Donta and Jonta Thorpe decided to start a business of their own called Twins Lawn Service.

5. CARES Act allows for up to 12 weeks of paid time for working parents

For the next four months, working parents have another option to look into if their children have to stay home for school.

6. City of Fort Valley, USDA team up to help families with food drive

There have been several food drives happening around Central Georgia to help families get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Monroe County 'Bulldog Smart Buses' providing internet access for online students

A $5,000 grant from Southern Rivers Energy  allowed the district to place "Bulldog SmartBuses" throughout the county.

8. Mercer engineers create 3-dimensional yearbooks for blind graduates

Dr. Sinjae Hyun is using the Touch 3D Yearbook Project to make one of high school's oldest traditions accessible for all.

9. Macon ladies come together to feed, help those in need

The women from Union Baptist Church come together on Saturdays to help those who need it most.

10. Couple celebrates 50 years, hold book signing in Warner Robins

A couple is celebrating 50 years together, and the publication of their new book.

11. Back-to-school drive-thru giveaway held in Fort Valley

People had the opportunity to pick up book bags and masks.