Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 3-9

Graduates were celebrated, masks were sewn and Central Georgians came together.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Nearly 300 degrees given in FVSU virtual commencement ceremony

Nearly 300 degrees are conferred after Fort Valley State University's virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday.

2. Peach County High School congratulates students who passed AP exams with yard signs

The high school took to Facebook to congratulate students and teachers.

3. Ocmulgee Mounds celebrates National Historical Park status, expansion

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park has unveiled its new entrance sign, complete with the National Park Service arrowhead.

4. Macon city leaders gather to open Second Street Corridor

City leaders cut the ribbon on what is officially called the Second Street Corridor Friday morning.

5. Macon teen sews, donates masks to United Way

After she mastered the art of sewing, Hailey Firlotte decided to put her skills to good use and started making masks.

6. Fort Valley group planning school laptop, backpack giveaway

The center is gathering book bags and laptops to give to students ahead of the fall semester.

7. Coaches' friendship ties Westfield, Mount de Sales softball

A friendly rivalry born out of the longstanding relationship between their two coaches. MDS' Smith and Westfield's Camp went to high school together, Mount de Sales class of 1992.

8. Georgia woman receives nearly 10,000 cards from around the world for her 105th birthday

Helen Mangham received cards from all 50 states in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Puerto Rico, and more!