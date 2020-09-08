Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 3-9

Graduates were celebrated, masks were sewn and Central Georgians came together.

Nearly 300 degrees are conferred after Fort Valley State University's virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday.

The high school took to Facebook to congratulate students and teachers.

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park has unveiled its new entrance sign, complete with the National Park Service arrowhead.

City leaders cut the ribbon on what is officially called the Second Street Corridor Friday morning.

After she mastered the art of sewing, Hailey Firlotte decided to put her skills to good use and started making masks.

The center is gathering book bags and laptops to give to students ahead of the fall semester.

A friendly rivalry born out of the longstanding relationship between their two coaches. MDS' Smith and Westfield's Camp went to high school together, Mount de Sales class of 1992.