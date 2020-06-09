Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 31-September 6

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta doctor comes home to start COVID-19 test site in Macon
Doctor Paula Harmon decided to come home to serve Central Georgia by opening a COVID-19 testing site.
Freeman Ball Nation basketball camp focuses on mentoring kids. Saturday, organizer Jaquan Freeman, held a back-to-school event.
Children 16 and under got to participate in a day full of fishing and hunting.
4. 'He's the molding of the family': Byron man diagnosed with cancer surprised with drive-by celebration
Eugene was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 but he has never let that get him down.
The organization focuses on young men in the age range of 9-16 years old.
6. Texas man and his daughter make YouTube video dedicated to child empowerment, Central Georgia roots
'I Love My Hair' is all about giving kids an opportunity to have a positive outlook about themselves and their community.
Elijah Rutland is looking to create a timeless design that people can wear 10 years from now.