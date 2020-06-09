x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: August 31-September 6

Kids around the community are being mentored, listened to and given great opportunities all over Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta doctor comes home to start COVID-19 test site in Macon

Doctor Paula Harmon decided to come home to serve Central Georgia by opening a COVID-19 testing site.

2. Basketball mentors hold back-to-school event at Frank Johnson Center in Macon

Freeman Ball Nation basketball camp focuses on mentoring kids. Saturday, organizer Jaquan Freeman, held a back-to-school event.

3. Dove season kicked off in Perry with 'cast and blast' event

Children 16 and under got to participate in a day full of fishing and hunting.

4. 'He's the molding of the family': Byron man diagnosed with cancer surprised with drive-by celebration

Eugene was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 but he has never let that get him down.

5. Macon's Pathway to Manhood camp aims to help young men build life skills

The organization focuses on young men in the age range of 9-16 years old.

6. Texas man and his daughter make YouTube video dedicated to child empowerment, Central Georgia roots

'I Love My Hair' is all about giving kids an opportunity to have a positive outlook about themselves and their community.

7. Macon artist helping create Beats by Dre 2021 Black history design

Elijah Rutland is looking to create a timeless design that people can wear 10 years from now.