Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: December 14-20

Central Georgia showed up this week for each other by volunteering, giving and decorating!

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'This is the season to give': Central Georgia group to pay off layaways for less fortunate families

A group in Central Georgia called Layaway Santa is doing it's part to make sure less fortunate children across the region have a Merry Christmas.

2. 'We just want to meet that need': Church feeds hundreds during 'Boxes of Love' event

Volunteers helped give out food to families in need Friday and Saturday.

3. 'This is his way of showing love': Macon man goes all-out with Christmas lights every year

Frank Seymour uses at least 50 extension cords and works for two weeks to get everything up and going.

4. Milledgeville man photographs every train depot in Georgia

It took two years for Chuck Cheeves to complete the project, and his favorite is right in his hometown.

5. 'We're so excited': Fairview Park Hospital staff receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Fairview's Chief Executive Officer says they're grateful to be the first hospital in Central Georgia to vaccinate employees

6. 'A very generous spirit': Eastman deli owner honored for efforts helping to feed front-line workers, homeless

One man in Eastman has a big heart, and his desire to help out other folks, especially in this pandemic, has led some pretty cool accolades.

7. Macon couple holds annual 'Project Giving' family adoption event, gives out over 500 gifts

This year marks the 20th year Dr. Slade and his wife Toni have held the event.