Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: December 7-13

Getting into the holiday spirit means Christmas lights, the Nutcracker and peace rallies!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital holds annual Christmas tree lighting

The annual tree lighting ceremony took place Monday with 7-year-old twins Jonas and Josiah Seabrooks turning on the lights.

Credit: WMAZ

2. 'On my team, we don't lose': Northside cheerleader graduates, preps for cancer treatments

It was a one of a kind graduation in the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for 17-year-old Northside Eagle Phenix Cowart.

3. 'We're doing the best that we can': Nutcracker of Middle Georgia hosting pop-up shop

Artistic director Alice Sheridan says she's sad, but they're doing their best to keep the tradition alive. 

4. Milledgeville celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting

A menorah was installed in a new plaza on West Hancock Street.

5. 'We have enough funds to provide it every day': Non-partisan groups to provide free Uber rides to polls in Macon

Some face challenges when trying to get to the polls, and the pandemic presents additional concerns. Now, people can have one less thing to worry about.

6. 'Pray for Peace' rally draws attention to gun violence in Macon

People gathered in Macon to pray for peace in a city with, now, 50 homicides.