Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: February 1-7

This week Central Georgians helped others, enjoyed events, and made friends.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Perry celebrates the city's Black history with banner displays

The City of Perry marked Black History Month by posting banners of some Central Georgia history-makers.

2. 'Become a positive role model': High school teacher, HBCU grad excited for Governor Kemp's teacher pipeline proposal

With one HBCU here in Central Georgia, we could see some graduates choose to stay in the area for job opportunities.

3. 'Tourists will benefit from it': Russell Parkway gears up for new Visitor Center in Warner Robins

If you're driving on I-75 South, right off the Russell Parkway exit, soon you will see a Visitor Information Center and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park right near Buc-ee's. 

4. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Negro League exhibit opens on Friday

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate Black History Month with an exhibit that honors Negro League Baseball.

5. Hawkinsville company providing free towing in February

From roadside or residential towing, or from one business to another, they say it's their way to help those impacted by the pandemic.

6. Houston County war veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

War veteran Crawford Hicks will celebrate his 100th birthday on February 10.

7. 'Essential for this community': Macon organization holds 28 Days of Impact program

The organization is designed to show young men a positive pathway to manhood.