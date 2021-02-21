x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: February

This week was full of celebrations, volunteer work and history.
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon Volunteer Clinic celebrates 18 years of service

Macon Volunteer Clinic has been serving the citizens of Bibb County for years, and continues to prosper.

2. After-school program aims to keep kids in south Macon away from crime

For the past 12 years, Street to Success has been an after-school program for young people and teenagers.

3. 2 Houston County schools take home trophies in theatre competition

Perry and Warner Robins high schools were named One Act State Champions in their classifications at the Georgia High School Association Theatre Competition.

4. New Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra is preparing to perform for the first-time this fall

Now, 26 Mercer University students have the opportunity to work with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

5. 'It will happen this year': Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival to move forward pandemic-style

All events have been moved outdoors, and there will be other precautions in place to keep festival goers safe.

6. Volunteers transform Cherry Street into mural that features Little Richard, Ocmulgee River

Around 40 people will continue work to finish the mural Sunday.

7. Tour of Pleasant Hill neighborhood shows cultural, historic areas

People in Macon got a first hand look at history on Saturday, as they toured the historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood.