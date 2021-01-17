x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 11-17

A week full of gearing up for MLK Day!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon car club donates items to Brookdale Warming Center, volunteers still needed

The center is asking for volunteers to do one of three things, sign-in guests, sort and organize through donations or help serve meals.

2. 'So appreciative': Houston Countians hold drive-in vigil for healthcare workers

Hospitals are reaching capacity with positive COVID-19 patients, and people in Houston County wanted healthcare workers to know they're still thinking of them.

3. Macon County to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 'Ride of Honor'

People can enjoy singing, inspirational speakers, and prayer during the event.

4. Macon couple renovating, offering tour of historic home

One home in Macon was vacant for more than a decade, but now, a couple is now making it their own.

5. Mercer students march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in 'Living the Dream' event

Mercer University students and staff came together Thursday to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

6. 'It takes everybody to be involved': County, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful launch initiative to clean up illegal dumps, litter

The county started in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood Friday by cleaning up an illegal dump.