Local News

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 25-31

Art, sports, events and more! The last week in January was amazing!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Hawkinsville church serves about 300 plates of food to community

The church serves food about once a month.

2. 'Such an honor': Houston County woman named finalist for $50K Bennett Prize

Ayana Ross from Houston County is a finalist for the largest painting prize ever awarded solely to women artists.

3. Jones County church distributing food to families in need during pandemic

Jordan Chapel AME Church is sponsoring the Velma McFadden Missionary Food Bank distribution Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Bowen Hill Road in Haddock.

4. Macon groups partner to provide socks, hygiene items for the homeless

Organizer Elricia Smith is partnering with the Macon Rescue Mission to give away socks, hygienic kits, and more.

5. Warner Robins photographer offers free photo sessions for people battling multiple sclerosis

Chelsie Craycraft, the owner of Hutcheson Photography in Warner Robins, is offering free sessions for people battling multiple sclerosis.

6. 'Super-excited': Warner Robins American Little League prepares for 2021 spring season

The Warner Robins American Little League is getting prepared to play ball in 2021. The Spring 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

7. 'I've never employed a dinosaur before': Warner Robins business looking for owner of left-behind stuffed animal

A little boy left Dino the dinosaur behind at Decadent Dessert in Warner Robins, now the staff is on the hunt for his owner.

8. 'Parents as Teachers' program holds drive-thru graduation in downtown Macon

The program celebrates students as they prepare for kindergarten and recognize their parents as they’ve hit milestones of their own as their child’s first teacher.