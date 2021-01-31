Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 25-31

Art, sports, events and more! The last week in January was amazing!

The church serves food about once a month.

Ayana Ross from Houston County is a finalist for the largest painting prize ever awarded solely to women artists.

Jordan Chapel AME Church is sponsoring the Velma McFadden Missionary Food Bank distribution Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Bowen Hill Road in Haddock.

Organizer Elricia Smith is partnering with the Macon Rescue Mission to give away socks, hygienic kits, and more.

Chelsie Craycraft, the owner of Hutcheson Photography in Warner Robins, is offering free sessions for people battling multiple sclerosis.

The Warner Robins American Little League is getting prepared to play ball in 2021. The Spring 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

A little boy left Dino the dinosaur behind at Decadent Dessert in Warner Robins, now the staff is on the hunt for his owner.