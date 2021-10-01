x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 4-10

The first full week of 2021 was filled with wonderful things, including the fact that we can finally kiss 2020 goodbye!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Dublin pastor relearning how to walk after 100-day COVID-19 hospitalization

Wes Moye fought double pneumonia, blood poisoning, heart failure and paralysis. Now, he's back home with his family and learning how to walk again.

2. Central Georgians happy to see the end of political ad season

People around Central Georgia say an end to election season means a happier new year

3. Warner Robins couple opens wing and burger food truck

The owners of D&D Burgers Wings N Things say they're ready to serve up burger baskets, wings, and tornado fries.

4. 'It gives veterans hope': Carl Vinson VA announces Freedom's Path at Dublin to help homeless and low-income vets

At least two old buildings at the Carl Vinson VA Medical will be renovated to house veterans.

5. Macon group holding 'business shower' to help boost mother-son clothing shop

Every month, Project 32 recognizes small businesses across Central Georgia, and for January, they're shining their light on a Macon business.

6. Macon Transit Authority offers free bus rides to Brookdale Warming Center

County partners received the free, reusable bus passes to distribute to the homeless or those who need it on Friday.

7. Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful puts Christmas trees through chipper in annual event

The event looked different this year, but Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful found a way to spin something positive out of it.