A look back on the week that was

You'll soon be able to get fresh tacos in two locations in Warner Robins! The Taco Shed is expanding into a second restaurant on the other side of Warner Robins on Highway 96 and Lake Joy.

County commissioners recently challenged people to donate water to the homeless shelter.

This month, two Houston County women teamed up to launch what they call the county's first African American newspaper.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds has a lot to offer. It can hold up to 800,000 people, it's right off I-75, and soon, it'll be home to a hotel.