You'll soon be able to get fresh tacos in two locations in Warner Robins! The Taco Shed is expanding into a second restaurant on the other side of Warner Robins on Highway 96 and Lake Joy.
County commissioners recently challenged people to donate water to the homeless shelter.
3. 'Our voice is going to be heard': Houston County women launch area's first African-American newspaper
This month, two Houston County women teamed up to launch what they call the county's first African American newspaper.
4. 'A chance to see beautiful downtown Perry': Plans for hotel on Georgia National Fairgrounds push forward
The Georgia National Fairgrounds has a lot to offer. It can hold up to 800,000 people, it's right off I-75, and soon, it'll be home to a hotel.
Football is king in the one horse town that is Monroe County, but Coach Jason Castlin says there's plenty of hoops talent living there as well.