Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia July 12-18

A look back on the week that was

MACON, Ga. — 1.  'A variety for everyone': The Taco Shed plans to open second location

You'll soon be able to get fresh tacos in two locations in Warner Robins! The Taco Shed is expanding into a second restaurant on the other side of Warner Robins on Highway 96 and Lake Joy.

2.  Bibb County keeping Brookdale center guests hydrated with water donation challenge

County commissioners recently challenged people to donate water to the homeless shelter.

3. 'Our voice is going to be heard': Houston County women launch area's first African-American newspaper

This month, two Houston County women teamed up to launch what they call the county's first African American newspaper.

4. 'A chance to see beautiful downtown Perry': Plans for hotel on Georgia National Fairgrounds push forward

The Georgia National Fairgrounds has a lot to offer. It can hold up to 800,000 people, it's right off I-75, and soon, it'll be home to a hotel.

5. Monroe County Wolves basketball team look to add players

Football is king in the one horse town that is Monroe County, but Coach Jason Castlin says there's plenty of hoops talent living there as well.