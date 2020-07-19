x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 13-19

People came together this week in Central Georgia to positively impact their communities.

MACON, Ga. — 1. Nonprofit group gives out 5K masks in Macon

The Power of Life Foundation is traveling the southeast giving away thousands of masks at each stop.

2. Pop-up shop events aim to help Warner Robins businesses

People in Warner Robins will be able to shop from local businesses and vendors at pop-up events on the first and third Saturday of each month.

3. Jeffersonville Police Chief helps driver beat the heat

The chief pulled someone over and surprised them with an icy cold surprise -- an ice cream cone.

4. Milledgeville nonprofit uses grant to provide take-home internet access to community

The Friends of the Mary Vinson Memorial Library are putting $6,000 towards 10 WiFi hot spots.

5. 'I truly want them to be well': Dublin City Schools staff member makes wellness videos for students

The video series 'Be Well with Mrs. Tania' is not only a resource for those in Dublin, but has reached people across the state and country.

6. Fort Valley sisters start 'Little Divas' accessory business to inspire other young girls

A pair of sisters in Fort Valley are now new business owners. 8-year-old Ra’Niya Williams started her own accessory business this week and she’s bringing her 2-year-old little sister, Zoè, on board.

7. Wesleyan College kicks off annual equestrian camp

This week, kids at Wesleyan College's equestrian camp are taking their summer by the reins.

8. Father-son music duo grow closer as they give free concerts online

A lot of musicians have gone online to give folks that live show experience during the pandemic. A Macon-based father and son team is doing just that.

9. Houston County woman getting kidney transplant

Annabelle Whitaker has been battling Kidney Disease for almost two years.

10. Central Georgia college student surprises camp participant with scholarship

Jada Sharpe wanted to surprise a Next Level Camp Zion student with a scholarship and inspire them as they prepare for the next level of their education.

