Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: July 13-19

People came together this week in Central Georgia to positively impact their communities.

The Power of Life Foundation is traveling the southeast giving away thousands of masks at each stop.

People in Warner Robins will be able to shop from local businesses and vendors at pop-up events on the first and third Saturday of each month.

The chief pulled someone over and surprised them with an icy cold surprise -- an ice cream cone.

The Friends of the Mary Vinson Memorial Library are putting $6,000 towards 10 WiFi hot spots.

The video series 'Be Well with Mrs. Tania' is not only a resource for those in Dublin, but has reached people across the state and country.

A pair of sisters in Fort Valley are now new business owners. 8-year-old Ra’Niya Williams started her own accessory business this week and she’s bringing her 2-year-old little sister, Zoè, on board.

This week, kids at Wesleyan College's equestrian camp are taking their summer by the reins.

A lot of musicians have gone online to give folks that live show experience during the pandemic. A Macon-based father and son team is doing just that.

Annabelle Whitaker has been battling Kidney Disease for almost two years.

Jada Sharpe wanted to surprise a Next Level Camp Zion student with a scholarship and inspire them as they prepare for the next level of their education.

